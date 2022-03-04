State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 43,740 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

