Center For Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $55.24. 418,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,089. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

