Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

