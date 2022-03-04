Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

AQN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 320,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

