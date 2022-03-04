Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

