NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,023. NextCure has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.05.

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,266 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

