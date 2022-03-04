Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 61,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,149. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

