Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 61,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,149. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.70.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
