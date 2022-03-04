Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 70,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,073. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

