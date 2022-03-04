Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 70,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,073. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
