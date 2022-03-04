B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.B&G Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 75,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

