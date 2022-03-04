Fusion Capital LLC Buys 2,594 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
