Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.16

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.26, with a volume of 51448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

