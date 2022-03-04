Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $211.86. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,634. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.15 and a 200 day moving average of $241.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.