Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.32 on Friday, hitting $432.37. The company had a trading volume of 830,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

