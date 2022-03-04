Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 764,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $157.12. The firm has a market cap of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

