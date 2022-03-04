Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 355.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,412 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,143,201. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.