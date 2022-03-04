CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 5.7%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. 681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

