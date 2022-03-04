TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 9.6%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.44. 7,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 257,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,372,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

