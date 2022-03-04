Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $473.48

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $473.48 and last traded at $471.74, with a volume of 30224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $469.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Get Anthem alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.77 and a 200 day moving average of $419.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.