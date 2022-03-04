Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Issues Earnings Results

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 1,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 624,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,184,048.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

