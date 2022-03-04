Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

CNSL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 68,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,980. The stock has a market cap of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

