Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 32,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,403. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.