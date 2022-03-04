Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declines By 50.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MTBCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
