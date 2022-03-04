Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declines By 50.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTBCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

