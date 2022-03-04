The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:NSEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 1,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -0.40. The National Security Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

