MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 180.1% in February

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the January 31st total of 149,900 shares. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 28,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Get MDJM alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MDJM as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.