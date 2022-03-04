Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Center For Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

