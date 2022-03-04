Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 0.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,738. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

