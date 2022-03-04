VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Increased by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $9.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.33. 783,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.55. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

