Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

