Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $519.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.97) to GBX 1,027 ($13.78) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

