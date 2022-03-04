Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,205 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 100,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $606.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

