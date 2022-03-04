Standard Protocol Trading Up 8.7% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.28 million and $162,365.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.92 or 0.06596050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,367.23 or 0.99952185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.