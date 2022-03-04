Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.13 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Horizon by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,044. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

