Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE BQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,206. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boqii by 9,907.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boqii by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

