Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
NYSE BQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,206. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Boqii (Get Rating)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
