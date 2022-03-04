First American Trust FSB Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $339.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

