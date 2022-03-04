Old Port Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $545.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

