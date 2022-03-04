Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.08. 3,279,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,215,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

