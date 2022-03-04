Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.5% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.06. 56,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

