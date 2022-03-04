Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Up 161.8% in February

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth about $4,687,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $951,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 41.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KIII remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.97.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kismet Acquisition Three (KIII)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.