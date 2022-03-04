Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 2,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

