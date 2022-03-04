Redcentric (LON:RCN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 30264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.54).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCN. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £172.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

