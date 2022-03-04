Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $364.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.88), with a volume of 38446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($5.04).

HEAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.99) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.99) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £310.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

