Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $208.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.83), with a volume of 632645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.15).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.03), for a total value of £8,850,000 ($11,874,412.99).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

