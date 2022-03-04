Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) by 854.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

