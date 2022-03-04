Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.
Shares of ASPS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.
