Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.62

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.62 and last traded at C$105.23, with a volume of 302518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$99.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,448.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

