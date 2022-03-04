CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Up 4.1%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.74. 929,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,010,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

