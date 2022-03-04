Gridcoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $609.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.
Gridcoin Profile
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 434,048,726 coins and its circulating supply is 403,395,693 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.