iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 32,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,566. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter.

