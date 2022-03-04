iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IUSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 32,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,566. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.
