Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) PT at $2,700.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.4151 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

