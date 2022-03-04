Naka Bodhi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,497.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $533,067.16 and $28,497.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.88 or 0.06567556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,869.92 or 1.00061069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.