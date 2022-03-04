Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target at C$25.88

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REI.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

TSE REI.UN traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.71 and a 1-year high of C$25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.62. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

